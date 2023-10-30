The ASX 200 correction in the face of rising interest rates, bond yields could be what is needed

Bond yields have been rising since May, but it is only in the last eight weeks that local investors have really started to take notice; almost three-quarters of the correction since January (typically defined in markets as a 10 per cent fall from an index’s most recent high) has occurred since the start of September.It’s a similar story on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 entered a correction on Friday night after falling 8.7 per cent since the start of September.

The resilience of equity markets as investors as the 10-year US Treasury yield (the global benchmark for the price of money) has risen from 3.3 per cent in May to just below 5 per cent reflects in part the strength of economic data on both sides of the Pacific.

But if markets do start to show signs of pain, then financial conditions will tighten even further, meaning that central banks such as the Federal Reserve and Australia’s Reserve Bank are getting “more bang for their monetary buck.” headtopics.com

“The sooner markets crumble under the weight of the monetary assault metered out over the last two years, the sooner said assault can end,” Canobi says, describing stock prices as “the third rail of monetary policy”.

Whether Monday’s correction represents a crumbling of financial markets depends on your point of view; from this column’s vantage point, it seems like a rational and orderly response to the run-up in yields and the signs of economic slowdown you’d expect from the rate rises that central banks have delivered. The market is still betting big on a soft landing. headtopics.com

But the problem is that there’s always a chance that an appropriate correction becomes something bigger and uglier. As Canobi says, central bankers will likely be worried that the(where prices move in the opposite direction to yields) means that a soft landing develops into something uglier.

The question now is whether bond yields start to subside amid signs of economic weakness – including rising bankruptcies among smaller companies on both sides of the Pacific, higher corporate bond market defaults, sluggish credit growth and surging credit card balances in the US – or whether they keep pushing higher. headtopics.com

