The AI security camera to keep an eye on your home over Christmas

Almost all the home security cameras we’ve reviewed here in the Digital Life Labs over the years either have batteries that die so quickly, you get so tired of recharging them that they wind up as dummy cameras with only deterrence value; or, in an effort to force you onto a monthly subscription, their manufacturers delete your security recordings so quickly, you could easily come home from a weekend away, only to find your house ransacked with no security footage to show for it.

The SoloCam we set up here in the Labs started with a charge of 71 per cent, and after five days of relatively heavy usage in a two-thirds-shaded position in our courtyard, its charge has crept up to 77 per cent. Two of those days were overcast and/or rainy.We’re yet to see how it fares in winter, but we’re fairly confident that for most people under most conditions, the SoloCam S340 has the first premature cessation problem licked. You’ll never need to charge it.

The dual-camera footage is actually kind of cool. From the wide-angle lens, you see the fish-eye view of everything happening. But then from the 2x telephoto you see a close up of the intruder as the camera uses AI-based motion detection to follow them around, tilting and panning until the “human” (as the AI calls it) walks out of sight. headtopics.com

(Doubtless he will be wearing a baseball cap and a COVID mask, and there’s every chance the police will tell you there is little they can do with the footage, but it’s still nice to have footage, to feed the grudge and to show to your friends.)

Alas, though, eufy generally doesn’t add RTSP to its battery-powered cameras, arguing it drains the battery too much, and it’s not available on the SoloCam S340 despite the solar charging. As it stands, you need to buy a second eufy product known as a HomeBase, which connects to the SoloCam via WiFi and offloads the camera’s videos onto its own storage.We used the HomeBase S380 in our tests, to which you can add USB drives or even a 2.5-inch hard drive, giving you oodles of storage you can hide away in a cupboard somewhere. headtopics.com

Pauline Hanson peddles $100 Christmas ginOne Nation leader Pauline Hanson has urged Aussies to splurge on her new $100 Christmas gin to help fund her YouTube cartoon series. Read more ⮕

Immense ambition: Book club favourite takes to the stageOur critics cast an eye over some of the latest shows around town. Read more ⮕

Immense ambition: Book club favourite takes to the stageOur critics cast an eye over some of the latest shows around town. Read more ⮕

Immense ambition: Book club favourite takes to the stageOur critics cast an eye over some of the latest shows around town. Read more ⮕

What is snus and is it legal in Australia?Health authorities are keeping a close eye on a new type of nicotine product making its way into Australia. Read more ⮕