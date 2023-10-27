The Age is coming to you live, because you love it

It’s a nervous time for us New Zealanders. First off, we’re waiting, again, to find out if Winston Peters will, again, be the kingmakerI interviewed Peters for the Canterbury University student newspaper on my way out of the country in 1999 and felt he looked like a bit of a spent force. How wrong I was! He’s still going strong at 78 years of age and may again be at the Beehive’s fulcrum.In my defence his government did lose the election a few weeks after our interview.

Not only that but there’s the Black Caps in India too. Two world cups at once, glorious! (Unless you’re my wife.) But it means more nerves. I sat up until 4am watching us lose to the English in 2019 - hope carved apart by Christchurch-born Ben Stokes - and before that watched glumly at my parents’ farm the loss to Australia in 2015.We know you value all this live coverage and it’s something that’s evolved at pace in the last few years.

That hasn’t lasted of course as the social platform owners have wound back the presence of news in the algorithm hierarchy and users have, rightly, become much more suspicious about the quality of “news” posts that arrive in their feeds. headtopics.com

In the last five years blogs on news sites have surged back in importance supercharged by the pandemic, as readers have sought swift and trustworthy information. As a newsroom, the pandemic certainly honed our skills, processes and presentation for live blogs and we are applying that widely.

I want to call out too producers who work behind the scenes reading through the blogs, checking, tightening and generally improving the product you get as a reader.Some days we have multiple blogs running at once on different topics which requires nimble homepage editors, tracking developments to keep headlines and photos current with the latest events in the blog. headtopics.com

The basic rules are if we are not certain of the accuracy of something we should say so or not report it until we can verify it and if we get something wrong, we’ll correct it.

Read more:

theage »