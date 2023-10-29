The AFL young guns already on club radars for 2024 trade raids

A lot of focus turns to the free agency class every season, but not to be underestimated are the machinations of pre-agents.

Pre-agents - those who will qualify for free agency the following year - pose a delicate balancing act for clubs. While often clubs are confident in extending the contracts of their stars, some may be prepared to bite the bullet and trade them in the season before free agency, in order to avoid the risk of subpar free agency compensation the following year.Furthermore, if a player is intent on leaving via restricted free agency, the club losing them loses the bargaining power they could have by threatening to hold a player to their existing contract.

It's why pre-agency movement is as active a market as free agency itself and there are no shortage of elite names who will fall in that category next season. Lachie Neale, Steven May, Jacob Hopper and Dylan Shiel are among the biggest names to be traded as pre-agents, while Christian Petracca, Clayton Oliver and Charlie Curnow are some of the superstars who earned massive contracts from their current clubs because they loomed as pre-agents.breaks down some of the big pre-agents of the 2024 season - those who will be free agents after 2025.Barring Toby Greene, it's hard to argue there's a more important player to the Giants' future than Sam Taylor.

Marcus Bontempelli is at the peak of his powers - and while he’s not entering free agency for the first time, he’s coming out of contract. (Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images)This year’s trade period offered an early preview of what things could look like at the close of next season if Harrison Petty remains unsigned beyond 2025.