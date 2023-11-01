The 2023 BirdLife Australia photography awards

White-plumed honeyeaters are extremely fast-flying birds and excellent divers but are very timid and unapproachable. I often see them diving into water holes or wetlands to wash their plumage. However, I found catching the moment that honeyeaters dive to be very challenging, especially given how alert and cautious they are of humans. It was so thrilling to capture this spectacular scene after many attempts and a lot of patience.

A great egret raises its catch and walks away to avoid being challenged by other egrets, revealing its spear-like neck and bill. Each time this Australasian darter dived, I had no idea where it would briefly resurface; sometimes without food, sometimes swallowing it quickly and, just this once, tossing a common galaxias into the air to ensure it went down head first. The way the darter is rising from the water, with duck weed clinging to its feathers, reminds me of a sculpture emerging from its plinth.

Urban wetlands and estuaries are becoming sanctuaries for dwindling populations of wading waterbird species as they learn to adapt to developed landscapes. Pied stilts are among a number of species that can be found in a handful of locations along the Swan River, despite the prevalence of walkers, cyclists, dogs, boats, light pollution and other disturbances.

We have a small lilac tree in the garden that grows in front of our living room window. Its branches are favourite perches for our resident New Holland honeyeaters. In the evening they come and go from the perch, and I noticed our dining room feature light was visible through the window behind them. Knowing their perching habits gave me an opportunity to compose a portrait late in the evening with the light as a feature of the photo.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABCNEWS: Birdlife Australia's Powerful Owl Project continues in urban NSW, Queensland with help from citizen scientistsConservationists are working with citizen scientists to ensure the powerful owl is protected as habitat loss drives it into new areas.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

FOXSPORTSAUS: NBA 2023: Chicago Bulls Roster and Trade RumoursThe Chicago Bulls face tension and concerns as they hold a players-only meeting after their season opener loss. The team is willing to tackle issues head-on.

Source: FOXSportsAUS | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Sam Kerr rated second best player in the world at Ballon d'Or awardsKerr plays for Chelsea and captained the Matildas at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: Ballon d’Or 2023: Lionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí named winnersLionel Messi and Aitana Bonmatí were crowned the best footballers in the world after pivotal roles in Argentina and Spain’s World Cup glory

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

GUARDIANAUS: The top Halloween costumes of 2023, modelled by Matilda BoseleyWhat will you dress up as this Halloween? Here's some inspiration

Source: GuardianAus | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: How to watch the 2023 BMX National Championships LIVE on SBSThe three-day festival of BMX racing will be shown live and free on the screens of SBS from Shepparton, Victoria.

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕