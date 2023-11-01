The 2023 BirdLife Australia photography awards

White-plumed honeyeaters are extremely fast-flying birds and excellent divers but are very timid and unapproachable. I often see them diving into water holes or wetlands to wash their plumage. However, I found catching the moment that honeyeaters dive to be very challenging, especially given how alert and cautious they are of humans. It was so thrilling to capture this spectacular scene after many attempts and a lot of patience.
A great egret raises its catch and walks away to avoid being challenged by other egrets, revealing its spear-like neck and bill. Each time this Australasian darter dived, I had no idea where it would briefly resurface; sometimes without food, sometimes swallowing it quickly and, just this once, tossing a common galaxias into the air to ensure it went down head first. The way the darter is rising from the water, with duck weed clinging to its feathers, reminds me of a sculpture emerging from its plinth.
Urban wetlands and estuaries are becoming sanctuaries for dwindling populations of wading waterbird species as they learn to adapt to developed landscapes. Pied stilts are among a number of species that can be found in a handful of locations along the Swan River, despite the prevalence of walkers, cyclists, dogs, boats, light pollution and other disturbances.
We have a small lilac tree in the garden that grows in front of our living room window. Its branches are favourite perches for our resident New Holland honeyeaters. In the evening they come and go from the perch, and I noticed our dining room feature light was visible through the window behind them. Knowing their perching habits gave me an opportunity to compose a portrait late in the evening with the light as a feature of the photo.
