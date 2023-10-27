‘That was the end of Braithwaite’: The time The Horses almost derailed the Cox Plate

“It’s not a concert, it’s a racetrack,” Cummings said, immediately after So You Think’s second triumph in Moonee Valley’s great race.Vince Caligiuri

Race caller Bryan Martin, who has called 28 Cox Plates and been to more than 50, had a bird’s-eye view of the front lawn, as the Valley’s chief executive Michael Browell raced to the stage where Braithwaite was singing.

“Just as the horses came through the tunnel, the guitarist started playing again, and the music hit So You Think in the face,” Browell recalled.“He nearly ended up over the glass wall in the members’ enclosure. headtopics.com

“It’s all about the people, it’s about keeping the people involved. That’s why so many people love the Valley because they can feel they’re a part of it. The excitement when the horses walk through the tunnel and onto the track, things like that get the hairs on the back of the neck standing.”

“The track will be slightly smaller than what it is today … but we’ll make sure the punters on the front lawn and in the grandstand still feel that close connection to the horses.”

