Thank You (Falettinme Be Mice Elf Again) by Sly Stone review – funk, fame and addiction

Stone is 80 now, his health wrecked by decades of crack addiction. He hasn’t released an album of new material since 1982; his comeback shows in the late 2000s ranged from disappointment to fiasco. So it’s unclear how much of this book is his and how much is down to his seasoned co-author Ben Greenman.
The young Sly Stone was an outrageous talent. By the time he formed Sly and the Family Stone in 1966, he had already been a doo-wop singer, a star DJ and a staff producer for Autumn Records. The group he designed embodied the 1960s’ highest hopes. They were an everything band – soul, funk, jazz, rock – whose example psychedelicised Miles Davis and Motown. Stone himself was Prince before Prince. They wowed Woodstock. So what went wrong? Everything.
Stone seems to endorse the conventional wisdom that the mind-warping effects of fame and addiction mirrored the national zeitgeist. His 1971 album, framed as a salty response to Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On, was the sound of implosion. Notorious for blowing out shows (he blames shady promoters), he holed up in his Bel Air mansion, the paranoid patriarch of a disintegrating family.
Stone’s career didn’t collapse overnight. There’s a Riot Goin’ On shot to No 1 and his next two albums went gold. His 1974 wedding to actor Kathy Silva at Madison Square Garden was a media sensation, covered at length in the New Yorker. But the albums became less and less impactful before fizzling out all together: fans of the moviewill find the book’s 1980s section familiar. Stone complains that journalists were only interested in drugs and decline, but that’s what happens when the music stops.
