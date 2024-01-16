Thanasi Kokkinakis prevails in thrilling five-set match

Fan favourite Thanasi Kokkinakis has prevailed in an enthralling five-set first round encounter, setting up a blockbuster clash in the process, while compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic also won in a marathon match that finished in the early hours of the morning. Kokkinakis recovered from a two-sets-to-one deficit to get to a decider, before winning in a thrilling fifth-set tiebreak, helping ease the heartbreak of last year when he lost to Andy Murray from two-sets-to-love up.

"Last year, that one hurt. I had a couple of junkies come up to me at Crown Casino ripping into me for that loss against Murray. Didn't enjoy that. But that I could make amends and win a five-setter here, I can't thank you enough." The Australian will take on an in-form Grigor Dimitrov in the second round, with the Bulgarian in career-best form and coming off a title win in Brisbane.





