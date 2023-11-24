Thalidomide Survivors Call for More Support Ahead of National Apology

Thalidomide survivor Lisa McManus says the bodies of many survivors are ‘breaking down at hugely accelerated rates’ and that more support is needed. Lisa McManus says it is ‘ignorant’ to think all those affected by drug are included in 146 people registered to closed scheme Thalidomide survivors have asked the government to reopen a lifetime support program to new entrants ahead of next week’s national apology.

Survivors left with significant birth defects and other health issues have welcomed the apology but hope the government will use the occasion to pledge more help





