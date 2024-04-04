Thai Officials Plan to Resolve Human-Monkey Conflict in Lopburi

Thai wildlife officials have laid out a plan to bring peace to a central city after at least a decade of human-monkey conflict. The macaques that roam Lopburi, about 140 kilometres north of the capital Bangkok, are a symbol of local culture, and a major tourist draw. But after years of dangerous encounters with residents and visitors and several failed attempts to bring peace with population controls, local people and businesses have had enough.

Monkeys jump onto a tourist’s shoulder at the Pra Prang Sam Yod Temple during the Lopburi Monkey Festival in Lop Buri, Thailand.The monkeys frequently try to snatch food from humans, sometimes resulting in tussles that can leave people with scratches and other injuries. Outrage grew in March when a woman dislocated her knee after a monkey pulled her off her feet in an effort to grab food, and another man was knocked off a motorcycle by a hungry monke

