Texas Rangers capture first World Series title

The Rangers, who began as the Washington Senators in 1961 before relocating to Texas in 1972, had reached the World Series in 2010 and 2011, losing first to San Francisco and then St. Louis. The D-backs suffered their first World Series defeat, having won the 2001 crown in their only prior appearance.

Arizona pitcher Zac Gallen kept Texas hitless through six innings, the 28-year-old US right-hander baffling the same batters who blasted out 11 runs on 11 hits the night before. But the Rangers pounced for a run on three hits in the seventh inning and scored four more in the ninth to secure the crown.

