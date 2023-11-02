Texas forever! Rangers win World Series amid perfect road run in epic franchise first

D-backs pitcher Zac Gallen held Texas hitless into the seventh, but Corey Seager came through with a single before Mitch Garver broke a scoreless tie with an RBI single.Reliever Josh Sborz finished the job off with 2 1/3 scoreless, striking out four.Texas’ victory in Game Five also sealed a perfect 11-0 record for the team on the road in the postseason.The Rangers won the World Series.

