Testing High Sierra's Products for Camping Trip

The Easter long weekend was one of the best we’ve had weather-wise for a long time, so we decided to head down to the NSW Sapphire Coast and enjoy a few days of camping. Our packing strategy when it comes to camping trips is to usually use coloured tubs for utensils, lights and blankets, a large duffle or suitcase for our clothing and a sturdy backpack for hiking and beach days.

We decided to test out a range of High Sierra’s products for our latest trip to see whether they held up to our usual favourites from Kathmandu and Patagonia. For our main bag that houses jackets, jumpers, T-shirts, activewear, socks and sneakers, we used the Composite 76 cm Wheeled Duffle V4 ($330) which is large in its size but can also be wheeled from your car to the tent. The V4 duffle is deep like a traditional suitcase, so you won’t have to worry about leaving anything at home, and has straps on it so you can convert it into a large backpack on the g

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



7NewsSydney / 🏆 16. in AU

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Mining equipment hire business National Group under market testing for high-yield bond issueNational Group, a mining equipment hire business, is being tested for a potential high-yield bond issue in US dollars. Several Wall Street banks are gauging the market's appetite for such a deal. The company's CEO, Mark Ackroyd, has not confirmed any plans for a high-yield bond or credit rating process.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

High press, high reward: Did the Swans give the footy world a blueprint for beating Collingwood?Having a plan is one thing, being able to execute is another. But on Friday night, the Swans borrowed a tactic used successfully by the Brisbane Lions last year, and their high press again brought the Magpies unstuck.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

High press, high reward: Did the Swans give the footy world a blueprint for beating Collingwood?Having a plan is one thing, being able to execute is another. But on Friday night, the Swans borrowed a tactic used successfully by the Brisbane Lions last year, and their high press again brought the Magpies unstuck.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Jason Donovan turns high camp into high comedy in Rocky Horror revivalDonovan has the presence, the voice and the moves to be a whip-crackingly good Frank-N-Furter.

Source: theage - 🏆 8. / 77 Read more »

Idris Elba reveals ‘dream’ of building eco city on island off Sierra LeoneActor and his childhood friend planning development on Sherbro to be a public-private partnership

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

AFL called into question after explosive drug testing allegationsConcerns have arisen over the integrity of the AFL injury list amid allegations of players faking injuries to evade drug tests as the AFL boss declares the league is “unapologetic”.

Source: SkyNewsAust - 🏆 7. / 78 Read more »