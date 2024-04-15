Terrified Shopper Comes Face-to-Face with Knife Attacker in Westfield

A terrified Westfield shopper has revealed the chilling moment she came face-to-face with Joel Cauchi during his frenzied knife attack in Bondi Junction on Saturday. On Monday, Huma Hussainy joined Nat Barr and Michael Usher on the show, explaining she was at the lululemon store counter, when she heard screaming from outside the shop.

Westfield shopper reveals moment she came face-to-face with killer Joel Cauchi during stabbing attack. Hussainy said she initially thought the screams were from kids fighting, until she stepped out of the store and saw Cauchi wielding the knife. “I stepped out, and I saw the attacker with a very large knife on hand, I was like literally looking at him. “I knew it was serious then, and it was an attack.

Westfield Shopper Knife Attack Bondi Junction Joel Cauchi Terrifying Screaming Dead Body

