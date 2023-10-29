Tens of thousands rally in Spain against amnesty for separatists

The divisive amnesty question follows an inconclusive July general election which left acting Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez needing the support in parliament of Catalan separatist parties ERC and JxCat to be sworn in for another term.

"Spain is not for sale" and"No amnesty" were among the slogans on display at the rally in the central Plaza de Colon. "It’s shameful. Not everything goes to stay in power," he told AFP at the protest organised by the Foundation for the Defence of the Spanish Nation which has close ties to Vox.

Puigdemont fled Spain shortly after to avoid prosecution and now lives in Belgium. Many Spaniards consider him an enemy of the state. "This amnesty is not being negotiated in the name of Spain, it is negotiated in the name of Sanchez," PP chief Alberto Nunez Feijoo told the demonstrators, adding all Spaniards should be allowed to vote on the amnesty plan. headtopics.com

