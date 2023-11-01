Tennis villain explodes in ugly scenes

Dimitrov broke in the sixth game of the match on his way to the first set. Medvedev broke in the sixth game of the second set and led 5-2 before Dimitrov fought back. When the Bulgarian broke to 5-5, Medvedev threw his racket which brought whistles from the crowd. That further upset the Russian.

“I’m not going to play when they whistle,” Medvedev shouted at the umpire who replied by telling the Russian: “The more you stop, the more it annoys them. The more they whistle.”Medvedev still refused to go on.

“They’re stupid! If they don’t whistle, I’ll play!”, Medvedev said before telling the crowd . “I play guys, but shut your mouths, okay!” The tennis villain poured fuel on the fire as he departed the court after appearing to deliver a middle finger to those in attendance.After a time violation warning from the umpire, Medvedev resumed and edged the tie-break on his first set point.

“When I throw my racket, I’m allowed to get whistled at, it’s a bad reaction,” he later told the press conference. “On the other hand, if I serve, and they whistle and applaud at the same time, it’s a bit weird”.

“That’s the public at Bercy, everyone knows it, not everyone likes playing here. I played much better at Bercy when there was nobody there,” he said, mentioning his victory in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic.“I’ll be back and I’ll try to do my best,” he said, adding he hoped to “turn the crowd around”.

Asked if he had flipped the bird to the crowd, he replied: “I was looking at my fingernail, how could I do that in front of the friendly Paris-Bercy crowd?”In the final set, Dimitrov took the initiative when he broke, again in the sixth game. Medvedev saved four match points before breaking serve in the ninth game. The Russian saved two more match points before holding in his final service game to force a tie-break.

