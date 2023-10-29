Tennis legend Pete Sampras shares actress wife Bridgette Wilson’s cancer battle

Tennis legend Pete Sampras has issued a rare statement to announce his actress wife Bridgette Wilson is battling cancer. The couple have largely lived out of the public eye since retiring from their careers in the spotlight. Sampras went out on a high when he won the 2002 US Open, his 14th grand slam title, while Wilson was pregnant with their first child. She is best known for playing Adam Sandler’s love interest in Billy Madison.

“However, this past year has been an exceptionally challenging time for my family and I have decided to share what’s been going on.” Sampras offered a brief insight into the extent of Wilson’s continued attempts to beat cancer. “Since then, she has had major surgery, pushed through chemotherapy and continues with targeted maintenance therapy,” he said. “It is hard to watch someone you love go through a challenge like this.

