Ten Hag claims United are ‘on the way up’ despite chastening defeat by City

Manager urges patience but says ‘spirit is very good’are “on the way up”, despite being outclassed by Manchester City at Old Trafford. On a chastening day for United, the manager claimed his team had performed “very well” and defended his unusual team selection.

Ten Hag chose Jonny Evans at centre‑back over Raphaël Varane and Victor Lindelöf at left-back in favour of Sergio Reguilón as part of a back four that was unable to cope with City. After the match he argued that his defenders had “played very well” in what was a fifth defeat in 10 Premier League games, leaving them in eighth position, eight points off the top four and 11 behind the leaders, Tottenham.

Haaland said he had used chants of “Keano” from United fans as motivation as he waited to take the spot‑kick. Roy Keane was sent off for an awful foul on Haaland’s father, Alf‑Inge, in a Manchester derby at Old Trafford in 2001. The striker told BBC Sport: “There were so many people singing ‘Keano’, I don’t know why, but I used it as motivation and gave them a good celebration.” headtopics.com

Ten Hag said: “When you see the first half it is toe-to-toe and just the penalty changes the game, but even then we could have returned in the game with the shot of Scott McTominay just before half-time. For chances it was very toe-to-toe and also in the previous games against them in the FA Cup final and January it was very close. So the probability that we could win was there in all the games.”.

After a scrappy first half, City took control and created a number of chances as they repeatedly opened up United. City had the lion’s share of possession and three times as many shots as their opponents. headtopics.com

Haaland’s two goals mean he has scored as many in the league as the entire United side, although it was Bernardo Silva who was singled out for special praise by

Ten Hag demands both positivity and pragmatism from erratic OnanaManchester United manager believes goalkeeper can help change playing style but not at cost of defensive solidity Read more ⮕

Manchester United v Manchester City: Premier LeagueMinute-by-minute report: Who will come out on top in the first Manchester derby of the season? Join Tim de Lisle Read more ⮕

Manchester United face tough challenges aheadManchester United's upcoming matches in the Carabao Cup and Premier League pose significant challenges for the team. Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrashes Manchester United in DerbyManchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Manchester City Thrash Manchester United in DerbyManchester City fans celebrate as their team defeats a lackluster Manchester United in a one-sided derby match. Read more ⮕

Pep Guardiola insists United cannot emulate domination of Ferguson yearsPep Guardiola said he takes great satisfaction in making City the dominant footballing force in Manchester heading into Sunday’s derby Read more ⮕