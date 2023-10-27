Ten banks Deal or No Deal, Wheel of Fortune and nostalgic older viewers in prime-time ratings push

Family Feud, and British television personality Graham Norton to host the newNetwork Ten has brought back Gladiators, as well as Deal or No Deal and Wheel of Fortune., having fled – especially in prime time – to streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.aired in Australia from 2003 to 2013 on the Seven Network, and will return in 2024 at 6pm.was once a stalwart of the Aussie late afternoon – also on Seven – between 1981 and 2006.

At 6pm each weekday, Seven and the Nine Network battle for viewers of their flagship news bulletins. Ten wants to offer a compelling alternative, Beverley McGarvey, Paramount’s chief content officer, said.“I’d say 100 per cent for Deal and Wheel. Deal is going in at 6pm, we are absolutely trying to play to older audiences. But Deal is a really accessible show in the way thatwas,” she added.

“It is not for older viewers. It is for fans of superheroes and . For people who remember– great. But it’s not for that audience,” Ms McGarvey said. “It is for people who will think this is the first time they’ve seen it because we have reimagined it for an audience who grew up watching Marvel movies.”Paramount is increasingly using Australia as a place to experiment. The $11.5 billion entertainment giant owns Ten, the MTV and Nickelodeon brands, and the Paramount+ streaming service. headtopics.com

Network Ten’s ratings have fallen further below its two other free-to-air competitors in recent years, and will air the first NCIS franchise made outside the US –for Paramount+, hosted by Ryan, Jonathan LaPaglia and Blair “Moog” Joscelyne.next month, which costs less but adds a few minutes of ads per hour. It has existed in the US for years, but Australia, alongside Brazil, Canada and Mexico, will be the first countries outside the US to roll it out.

next year, it will be possible to pause the show on a smart TV and buy Survivor merchandise through the Paramount Shop. “We’ve got a well encapsulated ecosystem that allows us to trial things that perhaps you can’t do elsewhere in the world,” Paramount’s chief operating and commercial officer, Jarrod Villani, said. “There is no doubt that the Australian market has proven itself to be highly informed, and well advanced.” headtopics.com

Australia Headlines

Read more:

FinancialReview »

How Michael Lewis made a fortune writing about moneyThe author’s nose for a story has made him a figure as influential in finance as most of the people in his books – and probably as rich. Read more ⮕

IVC ASX: Singapore billionaire emerges as hurdle for TPG’s $1.8b InvoCare dealThe funeral provider’s second-largest shareholder moved his near seven per cent stake against the transaction ahead of a final meeting next week, sources said. Read more ⮕

Ford reaches tentative deal to end strike, but not after racking up huge losses7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

The CBD deal that’s too big to fail, no matter the waftA government agency ostensibly missed important details about a questionable casino partner. Who should investigate? The same agency, naturally. Read more ⮕

Armenia PM hopes for Azerbaijan peace deal ‘in coming months’Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said Thursday he hoped to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan in the coming months, after Baku recaptured Nagorno-Karabakh from ethnic-Armenian separatists in September. Read more ⮕

Greens say no deal with Labor, promise huge rates hike on vacant homesIf the Greens have any influence in City Hall after the March council election, they will penalise landlords who leave Brisbane properties vacant. Read more ⮕