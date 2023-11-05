Temporary Pause in Conflict Urged to Evacuate Australians from Gaza

A temporary pause to conflict around the Rafah border crossing is needed to help the remaining Australians evacuate Gaza, according to the government. Dozens of Australians remain trapped and unable to escape, but the Opposition claims any halt to combat would fail to bring about peace. Two dozen Australians have escaped Gaza to Egypt, while 67 remain trapped in the Palestinian enclave. Australia and the United States both support a humanitarian pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

It’s hoped a pause in the hostilities could open passages to get essential supplies such as food and medicine to Palestinians in Gaza

