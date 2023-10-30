Television personality accused of rape to remain anonymous

Under changes to Queensland's laws earlier this month, protection surrounding the identification of people charged with serious sexual offences was lifted before they are committed to stand trial.Defendants are able to apply for a non-publication order as part of the changes.

The woman's lawyers have been fighting to keep her identity suppressed, with the final decision being heard in Richlands Magistrates Court today. Magistrate Aaron Simpson granted a non-publication order that will remain in place until the woman is committed to stand trial.

In published reasons, Simpson said "the simple fact is this defendant is in need of her safety being protected". Simpson referred to a psychologist report that found the woman is now "depressed", "anxious" and "hypervigilant". headtopics.com

The woman's identity - and that of her co-accused - will now be suppressed until they are committed to stand trial. Last week, former political staffer Bruce Lehrmann was revealed as the high-profile man charged with two counts of rape in Toowoomba in 2021.Lehrmann's legal team had fought the new laws to keep his identity a secret under mental health grounds, launching a judicial review in Brisbane's Supreme Court, after a Toowoomba magistrate lifted an interim non-publication order.

Justice Peter Applegarth ordered that the non-publication order be lifted - allowing Lehrmann to be named - pointing to national television interviews that Lehrmann had participated in.

‘Did you fart?’: Most awkward interview everSome of the best - and worst - television often involves what is known as “car crash TV”. Read more ⮕

Friends star Matthew Perry found dead at 54Mr Perry, once one of the biggest television stars in the world, was discovered after apparently drowning in a hot tub at his home in the Los Angeles area. Read more ⮕

WBBL eyes third umpire changes after howlers in non-televised gamesThe WBBL will look into changes to the technology used at games, which currently prevents the third umpire from being active in matches not broadcast on television. Read more ⮕

Friends Actor Matthew Perry Dies at 54Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing in Friends, has passed away at the age of 54. The actor was found drowned at his Los Angeles residence. Warner Bros Television Group, the production company behind Friends, expressed their condolences for the loss of their talented and dear friend. Read more ⮕

‘Did you fart?’: Most awkward interview everSome of the best - and worst - television often involves what is known as “car crash TV”. Read more ⮕