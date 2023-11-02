Telcos warned over NBN price hikes

While providers are responsible for pricing what households pay for their NBN broadband plans, they have been warned by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) to not mislead customers as to the reason for the price hike.

“NBN retailers should not be pushing households towards more expensive offers with speed inclusions that are higher than they need,” she said. “We believe now is the right time for us to look at our plans and make some changes which respond to this and improve the economics of our fixed business,” a Telstra spokesman said.The telco will continue to offer its Voice plan $10 concession credit and $65 starter internet plan for vulnerable customers, but has dropped prices on its Superfast and Ultrafast plans.

Aussie Broadband CEO, Phillip Britt, linked the price increase to a decision in NBN Co’s new pricing plan to keep a service charge called CVC in place for plans below 50mb/s, but to drop it for higher speed plans.

The watchdog said a “less expensive” 25Mbps plan would still allow households to access online applications, including HD streaming. ACCC commissioner Anna Brakey said NBN retailers had been urged to be ‘upfront and honest with customers’. Source: Supplied.

