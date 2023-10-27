Teenager who was sexually exploited by pedophile couple tells court offenders were 'gutless cowards'

An Emergency Warning has been issued for Tara, Kogan, Halliford, Wieambilla, Moonie, and Durong in QLD. For the latest, search onA teenage boy has labelled the two men who sexually exploited him when he was as young as 14 years old as "oxygen thieves" who don't belong on this earth.

In the District Court on Friday, prosecutor Karen Ingleton said the pair met the victim when he was 13 years old through his father who was working with Berry at the time. In his victim impact statement, the now 19-year-old told the court how the pair's "cowardly and selfish actions" changed his life for the worse.

"You told my parents you'd take care of the both of us but you're both nothing but gutless f****** cowards."The victim said he "threw away any opportunity of the future" due to the trauma he endured. The victim's mother also read out a statement in court, saying the men "completely betrayed" her trust."You both made me feel like I failed my children by not protecting them from monsters like both of you.Speaking outside court with his mother, the victim described the offenders as "oxygen thieves". headtopics.com

She said text messages exchanged between the two men revealed they would regularly discuss opportunities to spend time with the victim."Their hurt and anger and upset when those feelings were unrequited and their jealousy at the victim spending time with other people."

Australia Headlines

Read more:

abcnews »

Teenager apologises to Adelaide court after pleading guilty to extremist offencesThe boy's lawyer says his client was not radicalised, but prosecutors say his offending was 'more than just sharing videos online' and he was coaching others about how to make bombs. Read more ⮕

Adelaide boy Hamza Ibrahim will live with permanent vision loss because doctors missed a brain tumour7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Water supply cut to homes across Adelaide's south as crews urgently fix mains pipeResidents in Adelaide's southern suburbs who have woken up to find their homes without water for a second day, on the city's coldest October morning in seven years, could be compensated with a deduction from their current bill. Read more ⮕

Samuel Joe Frost pleads not guilty to 41 child abuse offences in Adelaide Magistrates CourtSamuel Joe Frost, 46, was arrested in March after a five-year manhunt by the Australian Federal Police and the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol). Read more ⮕

Thousands of Adelaide residents left without water for days to be compensatedThousands of residents in Adelaide&x27;s south who were left without water for days will be compensated. Read more ⮕

Adelaide teachers plan strike during crucial exam periodAdelaide teachers are threatening strike action for the second time in a month, ﻿with a second strike planned to hit in the middle of SACE exams. Read more ⮕