Teenager Murdered in Western Sydney

Nearly three years ago, teenager Jason Galleghan met his friends at a western Sydney train station.Today, Kayla Dawson, 22, and Richard Sione, 34, were found guilty in the NSW Supreme Court of the 16-year-old's murder.Jason Galleghan died from his injuries after an alleged brutal bashing in Western Sydney .

Dawson made it known to at least one of the teenagers that she believed the teenager had stolen her AirPods, and it was decided Jason would be lured to the suburb of Doonside and bashed as punishment for the suspected theft.READ MORE:Jason was left for dead after a brutal bashing, lying alone in his boxer shorts.

Murder Teenager Western Sydney Guilty Beating Property

