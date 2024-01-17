Teenager Mirra Andreeva Upsets Ons Jabeur in Tennis Tournament

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva shocks the tennis world by defeating sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-0 6-2 in under an hour. Jabeur, a former world number two, was broken three times and won just eight points in the first set. Andreeva's victory is considered the biggest upset of the tournament so far.
