Teenager Mirra Andreeva Upsets Ons Jabeur in Tennis Tournament

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva surprises the tennis world with a dominant victory over sixth seed Ons Jabeur. Jabeur, a former world number two, struggled throughout the match and was defeated in straight sets. Andreeva's win is considered the biggest upset of the tournament.

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva shocks the tennis world by defeating sixth seed Ons Jabeur 6-0 6-2 in under an hour. Jabeur, a former world number two, was broken three times and won just eight points in the first set. Andreeva's victory is considered the biggest upset of the tournament so far.

