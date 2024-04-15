Teenager Found Dead After First Date

When 19-year-old Sade Robinson didn't show up for her shift at a Wisconsin pizza restaurant on April 2, her co-workers immediately suspected something was wrong.
The young college student had been looking forward to the date, even telling a worker in her building how excited she was, the complaint said. Not showing up for work the next day "wasn't like her at all," Romano, the manager on duty at the Pizza Shuttle the day Robinson disappeared, told WDJT-TV.One of Robinson's friends called the police that night, saying she had not returned her calls or shown up for work, the criminal complaint said.Judgment day for Lehrmann over Higgins rape reportThe restaurant closed for three days during the search for Robinson, and authorities discovered a grisly set of clues.
And on April 6, as police canvassed the area where Robinson's car had been found, they identified more remains, including a human foot and "what appeared to be human flesh".Phone records found by a friend of Robinson's and her mother using a location-sharing app were detailed in the complaint. At a Friday news conference, police said the search for more of Robinson's remains and other evidence continues.
A verified GoFundMe for Robinson's memorial service described Robinson as "a loving daughter, a cherished sister, and a dear friend to many".
