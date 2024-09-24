Teenager Accused Of Excessive Speeding In Fatal Brisbane Pedestrian Crash

A teenager has been accused of excessively speeding when he allegedly struck and killed a pedestrian in Brisbane . Orlando Tauaa, 19, has been charged over the death of the 35-year-old woman who was walking on a footpath in Coopers Plains about 4.45am last Thursday. He was granted bail in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, where prosecutors alleged Tauaa was driving 144km/h in a 70km/h zone.

Tauaa was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries. “This member of the public was walking on the footpath minding her own business,” police prosecutor Sergeant Jeanette Mitchell told the court. “He was a learner driver, who took it upon himself to drive dangerously.” The court heard that Tauaa, who had many supporters present, had no criminal history and was happy to comply with any conditions imposed by the court.

Pedestrian Speeding Fatal Crash Brisbane Learner Driver

