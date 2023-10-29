Teenage jockey Lachlan Scorse in an induced coma after horrific fall at Taree

Teenage jockey Lachlan Scorse is in an induced coma following a horrific fall at Taree on Sunday. The 19-year-old was airlifted to hospital from the New South Wales racetrack, about 300kms north of Sydney. Four riders came off their horses in the shocking incident, three of whom were hospitalised. Courtney Van Der Werf and Jeff Penza joined Scorse in the care of medical professionals. Racing NSW confirmed the news in a statement released on Sunday night.

” The incident occurred when five-year-old gelding Balzando, with Scorse on board, broke down in the Graff At Kitchwin Hills Class 3 Handicap (1262m). Just four months into his competitive riding career, the youngster hit the turf hard before drifting in and out of consciousness. He was eventually sedated while paramedics transferred him to hospital. Balzando’s accident had a domino effect for several horses behind it, creating a trail of chaos as others came down.

