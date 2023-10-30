Teenage boy charged over fatal ute crash in Sydney

A teenage boy has been charged over the ute crash that killed 16-year-old Cohen Griggs-Bufton and seriously injured five other boys earlier this month. The red P-plate alleged driver, 17, was among those critically injured in the late night smash on Sydney’s northern beaches and airlifted to hospital. He was allegedly behind the wheel of a Toyota Hilux ute which lost control in wet conditions, left Cabbage Tree Rd, Bayview, and crashed into a tree at 12.20am on Saturday October 7.

The 17-year-old driver and Griggs-Bufton, who was the front passenger, along with one 16-year-old and three 17-year-olds in the back passenger seats, were treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics before they were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital where Griggs-Bufton later died. Police understand the boys were all friends from Sydney’s northern beaches. The alleged driver was arrested last Thursday. “He was taken to Manly Police Station and charged with 10 offences,” NSW Police said.

Teenage jockey Lachlan Scorse in an induced coma after horrific fall at Taree7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

Lawyer arrested in Iran after teenage girl's mysterious train carriage deathArmita Geravanad died after being injured in a mysterious incident on Tehran&x27;s Metro. Read more ⮕

Albanese returns to Sydney after ‘critical’ US visitPrime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned to Australia after his trip to the Untied States to meet with President Joe Biden. Read more ⮕

Sydney’s west will be home to the $2b Nepean business parkHigh demand and low supply are the forces behind two large industrial property developments in Sydney ’s west that will cater to a wide range of users. Read more ⮕

Lilie James' family 'cannot understand' why she was killed at Sydney schoolThe grandmother of 21-year-old Lilie James says she was a 'beautiful young woman' as she recalled memories of Lilie as a child. Today, staff and students return for a memorial service to the school where she was killed. Read more ⮕

‘Significant delays’ for Sydney commuters Sydney motorists have been warned of ‘significant delays’ on Monday morning following a collision in the city’s east. Read more ⮕