Teen charged over fatal northern beaches crash

A 17-year-old has been charged with ten offences over a fatal car crash that killed a teenage boy and injured five others on Sydney’s northern beaches earlier this month.

Six teenage boys, aged between 16 and 17, were travelling in a Toyota Hilux as it left the road and collided with a tree on Cabbage Tree Road, Bayview, shortly after midnight on October 7.Credit:The passengers were taken to Royal North Shore Hospital, where the 16-year-old front seat passenger later died from his injuries.

The 17-year-old P-plate driver, who was airlifted from the crash to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a critical but stable condition, was arrested at a home in Bayview on Thursday. Officers took him to Manly Police Station where he was charged with ten offences, including dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and driving with passengers not wearing seatbelts.The teenagers involved in the crash were all friends and lived in the northern beaches. headtopics.com

At the time of the accident, Northern Beaches Police Area Command Detective Superintendent Patrick Sharkey said the scene had been chaotic and traumatic, with two passengers thrown from the vehicle.Loading

“I would appeal for all drivers, particularly young and inexperienced drivers, to simply obey the road rules – they’re there for a reason,” Sharkey said. “Drive with due care and consideration to the right conditions that prevailed at the time.” headtopics.com

The mother of the 16-year-old who died remembered her son as an “amazing young man who was just starting to enjoy his young adult life”.Two teenagers died on the same strip of road in a car crash in 2003.

