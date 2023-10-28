Teen allegedly clocked going 120km/h over limit in Victoria

A 17-year-old motorcyclist was allegedly found speeding ﻿on the Princess Highway at Dandenong at 11.30am on Friday.

The rider allegedly started driving away from police after they caught up with him at the intersection of Browns Road and Princess ﻿Highway, triggering a response from the Air Wing.A﻿ teenager has been charged after allegedly speeding more than 120km/h over the limit in Victoria. (Nine)

The teenager was then detected travelling at 207km/h in an 80km zone on the Princess Highway in Nobel Park North, Police allege.He has been charged ﻿with multiple offences including recklessly conducting behaviour endangering life, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, theft, speeding dangerously, manner dangerous, careless driving, unlicensed driving, using an unregisters motor vehicle and affixing a false plate.He has been bailed and will appear at children's court at a later date. headtopics.com

Read more:

9NewsAUS »

Driver allegedly blows five times legal limit after speeding Lexus pulled over in northern VictoriaPolice pulled over a Lex﻿us on the Hume Highway in Longwood East after they allegedly spotted it going 178km/hr in a 110km/hr zone at about 2pm yesterday afternoon. Read more ⮕

Teen sends social media into meltdownAn American teenager is causing waves online. Read more ⮕

Three people hospitalised after ambulance rollover in VictoriaT﻿hree people, including two paramedics, were rushed to hospital following an ambulance crash in Melbourne&x27;s north this morning. Read more ⮕

Premier Jacinta Allan outlines Victoria's plan to revive the State Electricity CommissionThe Victorian government is moving forward with its election pledge to re-establish the State Electricity Commission as it tries to achieve its renewable energy goals. Read more ⮕

Creepy truth behind image of teenScientists in Peru have unveiled the reconstructed head and torso of a teenager – five centuries after her death. Read more ⮕

Victoria is building homes at its lowest rate in 30 yearsThe state government wants to build 80,000 new homes a year. But Victoria is on track to build just 55,000 in the next year. Read more ⮕