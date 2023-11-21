Teams playing games in Australia subject to 32.5% tax

Players from several teams at this year’s Women’s World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand are receiving significantly less than they hoped as a result of a significant level of tax imposed on their match earnings by the Australian Tax Office (ATO). All players whose teams were based in Australia for the duration of the tournament are receiving just over two-thirds of the match fees, with the ATO imposing a 32.5% withholding tax.

The imposition of this tax was an integral part of the hosting agreement that Fifa agreed with the Australian government. In contrast, all teams that played their group and knockout matches in New Zealand had no deductions from their match fees. They were given tax-free status by New Zealand’s Internal Revenue Department. The teams who played in both countries were taxed on a pro-rata basis of the amount of games played in Australia. Nigeria’s players, who reached the last 16, narrowly losing to England, earned $60,000 (£47,850) each but only received $40,500 (£32,300) after the ATO’s deductions





