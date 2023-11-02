Teacher learns fate after facing 600 years in prison for vile student sex assault

The sentences for the 25 convictions against Nelson-Koch will run concurrently, and after her release from prison, she will spend 15 years on probation known as"extended supervision." Nelson-Koch, a teacher at a private school in Tomah, is said to have assaulted the teenage boy in the basement of the school several times during the 2016-17 school year."Court documents show Nelson-Koch was charged in April 2022 with forcing the 14-year old student to repeatedly engage in both oral and anal intercourse during school hours throughout the 2016-2017 academic year," prosecutors said in a press release.
Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Sarah Skiles told Fox News Digital that her office had asked for a sentence of 100 years and that the family wanted a sentence that would have kept Nelson-Koch behind bars for the rest of her natural life.
Skiles said the boy's father made an"impactful" statement at Friday's hearing, asking the judge to"protect his son because he felt that he had been unable to do so." Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Rick Radcliffe ultimately gave Nelson-Koch a lesser sentence after hearing from her friends about her character, which Skiles said was a"significantly mitigating factor" in the sentence.
"I think that this is a sentence that is hurtful for some people in our community," Skiles told Fox News Digital. "We are grateful for the tireless efforts of Investigator Paul Sloan who is devoted to the challenging work of protecting the children in our community from sexual assault and abuse," Skiles added in the press release."A sexual predator has been held accountable for her heinous actions and will not be a threat to our community for the next 10 years."
