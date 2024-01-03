Taylor Swift's Australian tour set to bring in $220m

There's now only weeks to go until the world's biggest pop star, Taylor Swift, takes to the stage for seven concerts in Australia. The American pop princess will perform on February 16, 17 and 18 at the MCG in Melbourne and February 23, 24, 25 and 26 at Accor Stadium in Sydney. Number crunchers at economist Deloitte worked out for 9news.com.au that $220 million is set to be splashed in Australia by Swifties for the tour.

And that's a 'conservative' estimate, the boffins said, adding prices are being fuelled by demand, including from international fans. Swifties - as the star's megafans are known - are renowned for going to great lengths to look the part with feather boas, cowboy hats and glitter, meaning anybody with a stash of those should prepare to make a mint





9NewsAUS » / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Australian runner snags second-fastest time for Paris 2024 qualificationAustralian runner, Sinead Diver, exceeded expectations by clocking the second-fastest time for the Paris 2024 qualification window. Her time of 2:23:08 puts her in prime position to secure a spot for the Olympics.

Source: wwos - 🏆 12. / 68 Read more »

Australian Shares Set to Fall as Wall Street SlidesAustralian shares are expected to decline following losses on Wall Street due to profit taking and a reversal in bond yields. Gold surged to a record high but later reversed, while Bitcoin traded above $42,000.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Nearly Half of Patients Spend More Than Recommended Time in Australian Hospital Emergency DepartmentsNearly one in two patients are spending more than the recommended time in hospital emergency departments, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare data. Nearly one in 10 patients are waiting longer than a year to be admitted, according to Australian Institute of Health and Welfare. Elective surgery wait times are at their highest level on record, while nearly one in two patients are spending more than the recommended time in emergency departments, new data shows.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Labor Party restricts offsets for habitat destructionThe Australian Labor Party has agreed to restrict its Nature Repair Market Bill, preventing farmers and mining firms from buying offsets for habitat destruction. The bill aims to encourage private investment and philanthropic funds for nature and wildlife protection.

Source: FinancialReview - 🏆 2. / 90 Read more »

Trust in Australian institutions declines, cost-of-living concerns riseThe latest poll in Australia shows a decline in trust in institutions, particularly in the government, while cost-of-living concerns remain high. Only 36% of respondents express trust in the states and 34% trust the federal parliament. Trust in health authorities has also decreased.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Australian Minister Criticized for Comments on Israel's Actions in GazaFederal minister Ed Husic has been criticised by Peter Dutton who says he failed to ‘show any sensitivity to the Jewish community here in Australia’.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »