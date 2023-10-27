Taylor Swift reaches billionaire status

Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire after the astounding success of the Eras tour, which is set to become the richest tour of all time.The pop sensation now joins the ranks of just a handful of musicians who have reached billionaire status based primarily on the success of her music and performances.

Taylor Swift is officially a billionaire. Picture: Hector Vivas/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management. The Eras tour is forecast to become the highest-grossing tour of all time, anticipated to bring in US$2.2 billion (A$3.5 billion) in North American ticket sales alone.

From her two-week Australian leg next year, to which she added two extra dates after unprecedented demand, Swift is forecast to earn A$35 million — about A$5 million per concert. The tour has since been documented in a concert film, which premiered earlier this month and raked in about US$96 million (A$151 million) at the box office in the US and Canada, making it the highest-grossing concert film in the US for an opening weekend, according to AMC. headtopics.com

