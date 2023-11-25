Taylor Swift Fans with Disability Face Challenges in Getting Eras Tour Tickets

It wasn't easy for Taylor Swift fans to get an Eras tour ticket when they went on sale earlier this year, but for Swifties with disability, the process was even more frustrating. Presale tickets sold out within two hours in late June after four million people joined a virtual queue hoping to secure one of the 450,000 tickets to see their idol perform on the Australian leg of her tour. But those chasing accessible tickets were left uncertain days later.

Rather than booking via Ticketek's online platform, they had been asked to do so via a phone support service or email. The hurdles even sparked a call from a disability advocate to boycott major events that aren't accessible. Dane Cross, senior advisor for Advocacy and Access at Spinal Life Australia, who uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury, says this has been a common experience for people with disability, Swiftie or not. "You have to call a special line and then leave a message, and then await a call back for when someone has time to call you back," he sai





