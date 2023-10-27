Taylor Swift addresses bisexual rumour in leaked letter

Taylor Swift has addressed persistent rumours that she is bisexual in a letter leaked online. In the prologue of her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) re-release album, Swift explains why she began hanging out exclusively with women, screenshots leaked on X (formerly Twitter) have revealed. WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Taylor Swift’s new romance.

“Rights are being stripped from basically everyone who isn’t a straight white cisgender male,” she said. “I didn’t realise until recently that I could advocate for a community that I’m not a part of. “It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. “Because my mistakes are very loud. “When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world.

