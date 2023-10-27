Taylor finally addresses bisexual rumours

In the prologue for her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) album, the US singer explains that she started strictly hanging out with women after it “became clear” that she could not casually date or even “platonically hang out with” men without people assuming they were “sleeping” together.

Yet as a self-described “optimist,” Swift thought she could change the narrative if she “simply changed behaviour” — which once again backfired. “If I only hung out with my female friends, people couldn’t sensationalise or sexualise that right? I would learn later on that people could and people would.”

Swift spent much of her “1989 era” with her friends: Gigi Hadid, Martha Hunt, Hailee Steinfeld, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, Serayah McNeill, Lily Aldridge, Mariska Hargitay and Karlie Kloss. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images. headtopics.com

The Wildest Dreams singer explained to the magazine at the time that she simply wanted to make a piece of art that was uplifting during a time of political turmoil. “It’s hard to know how to do that without being so fearful of making a mistake that you just freeze. Because my mistakes are very loud. When I make a mistake, it echoes through the canyons of the world.”

Taylor Swift with actress Dianna Agron (centre) in 2014:"The most magical night at @DiannaAgron's circus themed birthday party!" Picture: Instagram Despite the speculation, the actress has denied that there was anything romantic going on between the two on numerous occasions. headtopics.com

“That’s more because of a friendship than being the inspiration for the song,” she explained. “But I would not be the person to ask about that. I cannot claim that!”

Read more:

newscomauHQ »

Taylor Swift: 1989 (Taylor’s Version) review – subtle bonus tracks add new depths to a classicSwift’s revamp of her 2014 smash is her most faithful re-recording yet: a time capsule enhanced by pertinent cutting room floor tracks that show she never goes out of style Read more ⮕

Gaza diary part 10: surviving, making plans and drawing strength from Taylor SwiftZiad, a 35-year-old Palestinian, recounts another day in Gaza: struggling to help others when in such need; a children’s make-believe birthday party; making lunch dates for when it’s all over; and singing Shake it Off to get through Read more ⮕

What does Taylor Swift have in common with Dickens? It’s a bit spookyHalloween reminds us that even the most creative types can fall under the spell of superstition. Read more ⮕

What does Taylor Swift have in common with Dickens? It’s a bit spookyHalloween reminds us that even the most creative types can fall under the spell of superstition. Read more ⮕

From colouring in to becoming tweens — my daughters are growing up fastColouring in and playing with dolls one minute, Taylor Swift-listening tweens the next. Until now I hadn't noticed how fast my daughters were growing up. Read more ⮕

Why Matildas are copying Man City blueprint for ‘mind-blowingly good’ Mary FowlerAgainst Iran, Tony Gustavsson deployed the forward on the wing to mimic a tweak her club boss Gareth Taylor has implemented. Read more ⮕