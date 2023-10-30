'Tax paralysis': Why nearly half of self-employed Aussies haven't completed their return

is fast approaching but despite this, nearly half of all self-employed Australians have not lodged theirs.

The deadline is October 31 but 47 per cent of sole traders are yet to lodge and 17 per cent haven't begun preparations, according to 500 Australians surveyed by accountant and tax automation tool Hnry.so are putting off completing their return or suffering from "tax paralysis"﻿.Expected smaller returns could be the reason some Australians are suffering from "tax paralysis".

"I guess what motivates behaviours is anticipated reward, so if you don't anticipate the reward - getting the return you expect - why would you do it?" self-employed Tasmanian counsellor and psychologist Jean-Pierre Viviers said. headtopics.com

Viviers said it was a lot of work to prepare a tax return yourself and difficult to make it a priority over other work.READ MORE:Hnry managing director Karan Anand said people were choosing to become self-employed to give themselves more flexibility but many didn't realise the financial admin that came with it."So it's taking away from time from your family, from your personal interests from just having fun in life.

"In July, there's the early birds who are hoping for the great Australian lottery, which is the tax refund, or the tax rebate.He said people began posting on social media about their disappointment, which has disincentivised people. headtopics.com

"I think it's put a number of people off putting in their tax returns earlier this year, because they're like, 'Well, if I'm not gonna get a refund, there's no point me rushing it.'"This comes after the low- and middle-income tax offset, which gave everyone earning up to $126,000 a tax break of up to $1500, came to an end.He said the Australian Taxation Office had been warning it would be issuing fines for late lodgements.

Aussies reporting ‘tax paralysis’With a tax deadline looming, one particular group of workers is delaying their annual return due to “tax paralysis”, according to new data. Read more ⮕

Fears grow for Aussies stuck in GazaFears are growing for an Adelaide family trapped in Gaza as the war intensifies with Israel. Read more ⮕

Aussies to be slugged more for internetMillions of Australians could be doing a double-take upon receiving their next home internet bill, as major telcos lift their prices for lower-speed NBN plans – though others will see a reduction. Read more ⮕

World Cup ‘comes alive’ as hot Aussies survive record-breaking classic against New Zealand7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS. Read more ⮕

‘He’s got to’: Bold call Aussies must makeWelcome to news.com.au’s live coverage of the Trans-Tasman World Cup clash between Australia and New Zealand. Read more ⮕

Tax perks for employers among proposals to get students job readyStudents would study a compulsory careers subject and do more work experience under a Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry plan to get them into work. Read more ⮕