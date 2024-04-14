Tasting Australia Festival Celebrates Wine in Adelaide

As you’d expect in a city so thoroughly immersed in wine, this year’s Tasting Australia festival in Adelaide is full of masterclasses, tastings and feasts that adulate and interrogate the grape.
The celebrations will kick off on the evening of Friday, May 3 in Victoria Square/Tarntanyangga in the centre of Adelaide with an event called– which is about as unambiguous an event name as it’s possible to imagine. Twenty wine producers ranging from the well-known to the emerging , from the north of the city to the south will be bringing a couple of wines to pour as guests enjoy party snacks and music .
Take an Urban Wine Walk – it’s the fast-track to discovering nine wine venues in the city’s West End.on the same day: this self-guided tour will take you to nine wine venues in Adelaide’s West End – including Clever Little Tailor, Jennie Wine Bar and the Strathmore Hotel – each of which has partnered with a winemaker to offer a pop-up cellar door experience. Winemakers include Aphelion, La Prova, Muster and Sigurd. Tickets are $82 and include tastings of up to three wines at each venue.
lunch – at the Markeas family’s Mallee Estate in the Riverland .
Max Allen is The Australian Financial Review's drinks columnist. He is an award-winning journalist and author who has written about wine and drinks for close to 25 years.
Tasting Australia Festival Adelaide Wine Masterclasses Tastings Feasts Wine Party
