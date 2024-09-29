Tasmanian Woman Fears for Safety After Racist Attacks

Hui Shan has been the victim of multiple racist attacks perpetrated by youths in her Tasmania n community and no longer feels safe walking to work or leaving the office for lunch.An advocate from the Multicultural Council says Tasmania is "hopefully" turning a corner, but it may be too little too late for Ms Shan, who has been left wondering if moving to another country could give her a "better life".

She parks several hundred metres away, wraps her fingers tightly around her umbrella and begins a long and fearful walk to work."In March this year, there are two young teenagers, one of them riding a scooter, and they pass by my office building," she said. "On the way I saw 10 teenagers just walking in front of me so I try and slow my pace. I don't want to get any attention from them. But there's a girl that turned back and saw me. Then she began to shout at me.

"Police didn't do anything after that. They didn't even ask me what kind of outcome I want," she said.Police warn of consequences "Powers of arrest, move on directions or exclusions, search provisions are all considerations for police when attending to anti-social behaviour." Police said witnesses to and victims of anti-social behaviour should move away from the area and call police as soon as possible.Aimen Jafri's pleas for change have been a constant amid a spate of race-based assaults and attacks in Tasmania this year."We are going through a transitional phase and we will come out the other side of the tunnel," Ms Jafri said.

