Tasmanian bushwalker Bruce Fairfax went missing six years ago, but now police open criminal investigation

Launceston man Bruce Fairfax reportedly went on a bushwalk with his wife and their dog in Tasmania's south six years ago, but he never emerged from the forest trail.

Fairfax, 66, was reported missing from the Duckhole Lake Track area at Strathblane, in Tasmania's south, on October 14 2017. His disappearance is now being investigated by Kingston CIB, who are treating it as a criminal investigation.

Louise Fairfax reported that she walked ahead of her husband and he did not turn up at their arranged meeting spot."As with any missing persons investigation, the case remains open until we find answers," Detective Acting Inspector Michael Foster said. headtopics.com

She raised the alarm and it sparked an extensive search involving police, SES volunteers and hikers. Helicopters also flew overhead with thermal-imaging technology.It's been almost five years since Bruce disappeared, but it'll be at least seven before his wife can get on with her lifeThe city paying private security to patrol the streets like police

Bruce Lehrmann rape charges heading back to court as timing of alleged offences revealedCharges against the former Liberal Party staffer will this week be back in a Toowoomba court, where his lawyers have indicated he will be fighting the allegations. Read more ⮕

Bruce Lehrmann revealed as the ‘high-profile’ man charged with rapeReporter Joe Hinchcliffe speaks to Laura Murphy-Oates about the new rape charges Bruce Lehrmann is facing Read more ⮕

‘Gutful’: Jacqui Lambie fires upTasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie has urged the federal government to set up a national youth crime taskforce following increased reports that Queensland has been engulfed in a youth crime crisis. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s Family Have Released A Statement 30/10/23Matthew Perry’s family have released a statement after the Friends actor was found dead over the weekend, Brittany Higgins has offered her support to a Queensland woman who has accused former Liberal staffer Bruce Lehrmann of sexually assaulting her two years ago, a Channel 7 reporter had a close call near the Gaza border this morning, the... Read more ⮕

Endeavour Group Reports 2.1% Sales Growth in the Past Three MonthsEndeavour Group, the owner of Dan Murphy’s, BWS, and 354 hotels, has announced a 2.1% overall sales growth in the past three months. Despite a slowdown in liquor retailing before Father's Day, trade has picked up since then. Major shareholder Bruce Mathieson has been campaigning for a shake-up in the group. Read more ⮕

Bob Carr announces death of his wife of 50-years, HelenaBob Carr, the former Premier of New South Wales, has announced his wife of 50-years, Helena Carr, has died. Read more ⮕