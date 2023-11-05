Tasmania Bans Activities for Public School Students

Tasmania's education department has indefinitely banned a number of activities for public school students. The restricted activities include horse handling and riding, quad bike and side-by-side riding, caving, aged and disability care placements, piercing and tattooing, and working with animals. The ban does not have an end date but the education department says it is reviewing the activities 'with urgency'.

