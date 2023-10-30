‘Targeted’: Family discovers dead puppy

Police were told an unknown person gained access to the backyard of a Station St home in Lalor sometime between 9.30am and 10.30pm.

Once inside the yard, the person appears to have moved CCTV cameras that were recording the backyard – making it impossible to see the alleged attack that followed.When the homeowners returned to the house, they found that one of their three puppies – three-mnth-old Boss – had sustained fatal injuries.Anyone with information or CCTV footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

Another tobacconist targeted in attempted arson attack in MelbournePolice believe a number of offenders attempted to use an ﻿accelerant to start a fire, but were unsuccessful. Read more ⮕

Couple targeted in early morning shooting on Melbourne streetA young couple is lucky to be alive after surviving a hail of bullets at Keilor Lodge in Melbourne&x27;s north-west. Read more ⮕

Highly Targeted Government Support Key to Reskilling Retrenched Coal MinersNew economic research suggests that highly targeted government support can ensure 98% of retrenched coal miners find new jobs within a year of a mine closing. Poorly targeted support programs risk wasting taxpayer money by providing too much assistance to workers who do not need it and too little to those who do. Read more ⮕

‘A spider’s web of tunnels’: inside Gaza’s underground network being targeted by IsraelThe vast labyrinth used for smuggling and Hamas operations has long been a barrier to large-scale invasion Read more ⮕

Making a difference: the Melbourne medical family that operates togetherThousands of people die or suffer life-altering injuries every year as a result of cancer going untreated in the Asia Pacific. Read more ⮕

Popular new Melbourne restaurant gutted by fire just three weeks after it openedThe owner of an upmarket restaurant in Melbourne has broken down after a fire destroyed his venue just three weeks after it opened. Read more ⮕