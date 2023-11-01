Tara residents return to burnt-out homes

Last night we heard about a man who had just seconds to leave his property - tonight we’ll hear his story. Stephanie Zillman reports from Tara.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

ABC730: More than 53 homes destroyed by bushfires in TaraTrusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Loss of Homes in Tara Surpasses Previous Fire Season in QueenslandThe number of homes lost in the fires around Tara, Queensland, has exceeded the total number of homes lost in the 2019 Black Summer fire season. As of yesterday, 53 homes had been destroyed in the community, compared to 49 across the state in 2019. The impact on the residents of Tara has been significant, and many have sought shelter in nearby towns.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Fires in Goodwood, Wallangarra, and Tara Cause DevastationMultiple fires in Goodwood, Wallangarra, and Tara have posed significant challenges, with the Queensland Premier expressing heartbreak over the situation. The Goodwood blaze has escaped containment lines due to hot and windy conditions, while effective coordination between Queensland and New South Wales has been crucial. Wallangarra has been saved from the fire, thanks to collaborative efforts. A leave immediately warning has been issued for Kinkuna and Goodwood, with the fire not expected to affect the nearby Woodgate township.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

SBSNEWS: Fire crews battling dozens of fires in Queensland and New South WalesMultiple emergency warnings are in place, after more than 50 homes destroyed around Tara and Wieambilla

Source: SBSNews | Read more ⮕

ABCNEWS: Firefighters on High Alert as Dangerous Conditions Expected in South-Western QueenslandAfter two days of cooler temperatures, firefighters in south-western Queensland are on high alert today, with hot weather and strong winds expected to make for dangerous fire conditions. Fire containment lines will likely come under intense pressure, with authorities saying if fires take off they will be difficult to control. Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh says the council is seeking to establish an emergency shelter near Tara to handle the situation and evacuate people if necessary. Many of those evacuated from bushfires near Tara are now in alternative accommodation.

Source: abcnews | Read more ⮕

ABC730: Former Israeli PM: “They are not all innocent civilians that are being killed in Gaza”Trusted and independent source of local, national and world news. In-depth analysis, business, sport, weather and more.

Source: abc730 | Read more ⮕