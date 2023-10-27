Take a shot: Australia’s photography in retrospect

Of convict turned surgeon Dr William Bland in 1845, the daguerreotype was a one-off, a bit like the Polaroids that would come a century later.

An early colour photo from about 1920 is included in Shot, the inaugural exhibiton in the State Library of NSW’s new gallery.To protect these treasures from the light that can destroy them, each is illuminated for a few seconds at a time. An early colour photo, a still life by an unknown photographer, emerges from the dark to reveal radishes, speckled eggs, oranges and a shiny earthenware pot.

Each daguerreotype was unique and couldn’t be copied. “Once you put it in the camera, exposed it, you gave it to the person sitting in front of the camera, and then they had to look after it,” said Barker. The photo was enclosed in a travelling case. headtopics.com

The 400 images represent nearly every year and type of photographic technique since 1845, many collected by the state library’s former curator of photography Alan Davies. Work by 200 photographers includes Harold Cazneux, David Moore, Sam Hood, Olive Cotton, Mervyn Bishop, Matthew Abbott, Damien Parer, Charles Chauvel, Gerrit Fokkema, Tracy Moffatt, Anne Zahalka and Tony Mott.

The exhibition also includes 25 large glass-plate negatives, taken in 1875, which form a nine-metre panorama of Sydney.A rare shot captures the Beatles performing in Sydney without Ringo, who was sick for four days. headtopics.com

When Barker started reviewing the collection he realised many images had been acquired before the library even began collecting images.Most arrived as part of official documents, others in shoeboxes, many from mantelpieces and junk drawers in family homes, or newspapers and magazines.

