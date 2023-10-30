Taiwanese Team Participates in the 2023 World Solar Challenge

在澳大利亚举行的2023年“世界太阳能车挑战赛”（World Solar Challenge）中，通常由学生组成的参赛队伍驾驶自己亲手设计和制造的太阳能汽车，从达尔文出发，穿越3000公里到达阿德莱德。该车队的领队、国立高雄科技大学的艾和昌教授表示，因新冠疫情影响，该赛事时隔四年后回归让他和团队成员都感到“激动”。提到持续参加“世界太阳能车挑战赛”的推动力，艾和昌教授表示，该赛事让参与者“求真求美”，是一场很好的历练。“路途三千多公里，多数的地方都是荒芜的区域，当然（太阳能）高科技靠太阳，希望天气很好。但是人在路途上很难在口渴的时候就可以到市场去买东西（解渴）；想上厕所的时候没办法马上到公厕上厕所；甚至于想要吃东西的时候，一大堆苍蝇就围着你，面包上停满了苍蝇。”“而且我们今日的科技是试炼我们明日的能源。这件事情是我们在二十年前来参加的时候就看到的一件事情。”

在路途上，想要用个抽水马桶，你要自己用脚去踩。当然我们已经来了好多次了，不感觉到太多的稀奇。但对我们的下一代，特别是一些年轻人，他们在研究科技之余，要想到其实科技还是要为人所用。这个世界上现在能源越来越短缺……我们能不能为这个地球做些什么？这件事情才是参加这次比赛很重要的一个意义。“我青睐低成本和无毒太阳能电池”——获奖华裔光伏科学家郝晓静2023年“世界太阳能车挑战赛”分为“挑战级”和“巡洋舰级”两个等级。在“巡洋舰”等级的“阿波罗9号”太阳能车上，除了驾驶员外，还需要搭载乘客，且为了公平，驾驶员和乘客均需配重。艾教授表示，参赛团队需要克服能源调度、天气情况、强风、路况、野生动物踩踏等各种挑战。“所以，有时候在中途看到一排的‘骆驼’、一排的车队，在夕阳余晖（中前行）那样一个景色。”

Taiwan’s Apollo IX Solar car got the Rinstrum Precision Weight Award in the 2023 World Solar Challenge, second in the practicality ranks.台湾也制定了到2050年实现“净零排放”的目标。艾和昌教授表示，“太阳能电动车是电动车的极致”。他认为，“大概两三年后就可以在市场上看到太阳能电动车”。 headtopics.com

艾教授说：“这次的阿波罗九号太阳能车，在现场很多人都说‘哇，真漂亮’，因为它已经不像竞赛的太阳能车了，它就像我们真的可实现的像双人跑车一样的汽车。所有，有些人还问我，如果要买，要开价多少钱？因为它已经很接近可以上市的那个感觉。”欢迎下载应用程序SBS Audio，关注Mandarin。您也可以通过苹果播客、谷歌播客、Spotify等播客平台随时收听和下载SBS普通话音频故事。

