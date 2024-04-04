Taiwan's Biggest Earthquake in 25 Years and Its Implications for TSMC

Taiwan's biggest earthquake in 25 years killed nine and injured more than 1000. The deadly 7.2 magnitude earthquake may have implications for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC), the producer of almost all the world's most advanced microchips. As an outsized player in the industry, any interruption in TSMC's operations could be damaging. This earthquake is also connected to ongoing tensions with China.

Other major semiconductor companies, such as Nvidia, Apple, AMD, and Qualcomm, rely on TSMC for chip manufacturing

