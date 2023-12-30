Taiwan Prepares for Presidential Elections Amid Concerns Over China's Influence

Taiwan is gearing up for important presidential and legislative elections next month. How to manage “cross-strait” relations with China is not surprisingly emerging as the critical issue of the campaigns. Taiwan first held competitive presidential elections in 1996. Democracy has proven popular with the people. In the 2020 elections, voter turnout was nearly 75%, which is high for a system with non-compulsory voting.

Yet, there are concerns about China’s efforts to shape the election result through influencing public opinion. In a recent visit, one representative told me there are actually four parties in the January 13 election: the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the Kuomintang (KMT), Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) – and China. Who is running? President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party cannot run again due to term limits, so the DPP’s presidential candidate is Vice President Lai Ching-te (known also as William Lai). The election is the DPP’s to los





_TCglobal » / 🏆 4. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Concerns over offshore wind farm impact on marine life and tourismPeople in the Hunter and Illawarra fear offshore turbines could damage marine life and tourism, but parties are accused of ‘weaponising’ the issue. Frank Future didn’t expect to find an ally in Peter Dutton over his concerns that the offshore wind farm proposed for the Hunter region could have an irreparable impact on the environment.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Traffic Expert Expresses Concerns Over Rozelle InterchangeCraig McLaren, a traffic planning and road safety expert, expresses his confusion as to why the mistakes at Rozelle were not identified earlier. McLaren takes a tour of the new Rozelle interchange, specifically focusing on the areas that caused disruptions during morning peak hour. He rates the interchange as below average and highlights the need for immediate action to address the congestion issues. Inner West mayor Darcy Byrne has organized a public meeting to address the concerns of the locals. Roads Minister John Graham states that all possible solutions will be considered.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »

Unprecedented Drought in the Amazon Raises Concerns about Carbon EmissionsScientists fear that the unprecedented drought in the Amazon could release billions of additional tons of carbon into the atmosphere. Philip Fearnside, an ecologist who has spent 45 years studying the Amazon, explains the causes and dangers of the drought and discusses measures to protect the rainforest.

Source: _TCglobal - 🏆 4. / 83 Read more »

Trust in Australian institutions declines, cost-of-living concerns riseThe latest poll in Australia shows a decline in trust in institutions, particularly in the government, while cost-of-living concerns remain high. Only 36% of respondents express trust in the states and 34% trust the federal parliament. Trust in health authorities has also decreased.

Source: GuardianAus - 🏆 1. / 98 Read more »

Controversial Rezoning Program Raises Concerns in Sydney's AppinThe New South Wales state government's fast-tracked rezoning program in Appin has raised concerns among the local council and residents due to the lack of a critical infrastructure plan. The government claims the program will address the housing shortage, but critics argue it was rushed and potentially dangerous. To the headtopics.com owner, You always provide clear explanations and step-by-step instructions.

Source: abc730 - 🏆 14. / 63 Read more »

Concerns raised over potential fire sale of council assets for Sydney aquatic centreA $50 million joint promise by Liverpool City Council mayor Ned Mannoun and his wife, Liberal Holsworthy MP Tina Ayyad, to build a “state-of-the-art” aquatic centre in Sydney’s west has raised concerns about a potential fire sale of council assets to pay for the controversial precinct.

Source: smh - 🏆 6. / 80 Read more »