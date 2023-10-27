Taiwan election may open window for better China ties, report says

Taiwan’s presidential election in January is a window of opportunity to resume dialogue between Taipei and Beijing, reduce tensions and lower the risk of conflict, an NGO has said.

A war over Taiwan is not inevitable but “the current trajectory is dangerous”, a report by the International Crisis Group says., which is Taiwan’s strongest supporter. The report calls for all parties to take a step back, clarify their positions and “re-establish a baseline level of trust”., led by Xi Jinping, considers Taiwan to be a Chinese province and has insisted it will be “reunified”. It seeks to achieve this by peaceful means but has not ruled out using force.

Taiwan’s government, led by the Democratic Progress party’s Tsai Ing-wen, says Taiwan is already a sovereign nation, and its people overwhelmingly reject the prospect of Chinese rule in favour of the complicated but peaceful status quo. Recent polling by Taiwan’s mainland affairs council found 85.3% of the public were opposed to Beijing’s proposal of “one country, two systems”. headtopics.com

Beijing cut off all dialogue with Taipei after Tsai’s election in 2016 in response to the DPP’s position. It has spent years activelyand punishing it economically, which has only strengthened Taiwanese opposition to unification, leaving the two sides at a dangerous impasse.

Tsai will step down early next year at the end of her second and final term, and the report says the handover could present “a window of opportunity to resume cross-strait dialogue”. In the event of a DPP victory – noting that the opposition KMT already has “an understanding” with Beijing – the report advises the two sides to find a “mutually acceptable political formulation” of the cross-strait relationship. headtopics.com

Read more:

GuardianAus »

‘Unsafe, unprofessional’: Chinese jet came within metres of US B-52: PentagonRelations between China and the United States have been tense, with friction between the world’s two largest economies over everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record. Read more ⮕

‘Unsafe, unprofessional’: Chinese jet came within metres of US B-52: PentagonRelations between China and the United States have been tense, with friction between the world’s two largest economies over everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record. Read more ⮕

‘Unsafe, unprofessional’: Chinese jet came within metres of US B-52: PentagonRelations between China and the United States have been tense, with friction between the world’s two largest economies over everything from Taiwan and China’s human rights record. Read more ⮕

Docomomo International recognises modernist architect Esmond Dorney by listing Hobart homeEsmond Dorney is widely celebrated for his groundbreaking modernist buildings in Tasmania and Melbourne, but about 100 of his designs are missing. Read more ⮕

UN report: 80% of Gaza inhabitants relied on international aid before warUnctad outlines conditions last year, with unemployment rate of 45% one of highest in world Read more ⮕

Undrafted international keeps proving WBBL wrong as surprise unbeaten side continues chargeCricket: David Warner has scored his sixth World Cup century to pass Ricky Ponting as the Aussie opener help set a mammoth total against the Netherlands. Read more ⮕